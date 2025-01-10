A case has been filed against unidentified individuals for illegally extracting stones and stealing water from the Atkoli dumping ground in Bhivandi, Thane. The theft involved over 5,400 brass of stones and daily water theft from a natural source.

A case has been registered against unidentified individuals for allegedly stealing stones and water from the Atkoli dumping ground in Bhivandi, located within the Thane Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction. The theft was reported after the individuals accessed the plot, which is designated for scientific waste management, and unlawfully extracted around 5,410 brass of stones and approximately 10 to 15 tanker loads of water daily.

The state government allocated a 34-hectare area in Atkoli, Bhivandi, to the Thane Municipal Corporation for the preparation of a project involving the scientific management of solid waste. As part of the initial phase of the project, the authorities had received complaints about illegal mining activities at the site. In response, the municipal corporation had blocked all access routes to the site.

On January 3, Municipal Deputy Commissioner for Solid Waste Management, Manish Joshi, along with Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde and other officials, visited the site for an inspection. During their visit, they discovered that the previously closed access routes had been unlawfully reopened. Furthermore, illegal stone mining was taking place at the location.

Following a report by the Municipal Officer Santosh Agiwale, it was determined that approximately 5,410 brass of stones had been mined. Additionally, local residents revealed that water from the natural water source at the site had been siphoned off, with 10 to 15 tanker loads of water being stolen each day.

Acting on the directives of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, Sunil More, filed a formal complaint at the Padgha Police Station regarding the illegal stone mining and water theft. As a result, the police have filed a case under sections 303(2) and 329(3) of the Indian Penal Code, 2023. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

