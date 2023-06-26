Maharashtra: The incident took place in Pisavali area of Dombivili town on Sunday night

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Man stabs friend to death in Maharashtra; arrested x 00:00

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his friend to death in an inebriated state during a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

The incident took place in Pisavali area of Dombivili town on Sunday night, an official told PTI.

The two men were consuming alcohol, when they entered into a heated argument and the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim Shailesh Shilvant (28) multiple times, inspector Suresh Madne of Manpada police station said.

The victim managed to escape from the scene, but fell some distance away. People in the vicinity rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The accused was taken into custody following a probe, the official added.

