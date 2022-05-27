Message to girlfriend lands mobile phone thiefs in police net

The duo was caught when Aswad, one of the accused, inserted a SIM in the stolen mobile and started chatting with his girlfriend. The police then launched a technical investigation and reached Bhiwandi, where the two were staying

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Sending a message to his girlfriend from a stolen mobile phone landed a 19-year-old thief along with his accompany in jail. A duo had snatched a mobile phone from a girl waiting at the bus stop in Mulund, last month. The accused, arrested on May 16, have been identified as Aswad Imran Ahmed Sheikh, 19, and Arbaaz Latif Ansari, 20.

According to the Navghar Police, Parul Badgujar was waiting at the bus stand at Mhada Colony, Mulund East when the two accused came on a bike, snatched Parul's mobile phone, and fled.

The police obtained a photo grab of the accused from the CCTV footage and registered a complaint against unknown persons under Sections 392 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Show full article