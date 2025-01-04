Breaking News
Updated on: 05 January,2025 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The victim was identified as Mohammed Tabrez Ansari, alias Shams Tabrez Ansari alias Sonu

Issa Shaikh

Police investigating a fatal  shooting at a busy shopping centre at Mira Road on Friday suspect that the crime was carried out by a contract killer. It has now emerged that the killer may have planned to kill a second person, but his desi pistol malfunctioned when he aimed at the second target. mid-day spoke to the survivor, who is now the prime witness in the case.


The victim was identified as Mohammed Tabrez Ansari, alias Shams Tabrez Ansari alias Sonu. The 38-year-old operated an watch shop called Msta Center at Shanti Shopping Center opposite Mira Road Station. Around 10 pm on Friday, the killer shot Sonu in the head. According to police sources, the prime suspect is one Yusuf Ansari, an estranged acquaintance of the victim. He allegedly hired a contract killer to execute the crime.


Prime witness Issa Shaikh told mid-day: “I heard a blast and saw Sonu collapsing to the ground. I saw a man wearing a mask standing in front of me, holding a pistol. He aimed the pistol at me and pulled the trigger. But the magazine ejected, preventing it from firing. I panicked and screamed, ‘Catch him! Catch him!’ The accused fled the scene.”


Shaikh said Sonu had provided financial assistance to Ansari in the past. But their equation soured when Sonu started supporting Ansari’s rivals, including Shaikh. A day before the murder, Sonu also filed a complaint about Ansari issuing death threats  to Shaikh. This may have prompted the crime, said police. 

