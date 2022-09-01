MNS leader, two others detained after video shows them thrashing a woman in public

The woman had taken objection to local MNS workers installing a pole for putting up an advertisement in front of her shop in Kamathipura
Screengrab from video.
Three men including a local leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained by police on Thursday after they allegedly beat up a woman and a video of the incident went viral.
The woman had taken objection to local MNS workers installing a pole for putting up an advertisement in front of her shop in Kamathipura, police said.
The incident had taken place on Sunday, said an official.
The video purportedly showed Vinod Argile, a local office-bearer of the MNS, and two others slapping and pushing the middle-aged woman.
After the video circulated on social media, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under IPC sections 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of woman) at Nagpada police station.
Vinod Argile, Raju Argile and Satish Lad were detained but no arrest has been made yet as probe is underway, the official said.
