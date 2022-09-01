Breaking News
Updated on: 01 September,2022 05:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

According to ANI tweet, the incident occurred on August 28

Mumbai: Video of man hitting woman in Kamathipura goes viral

Screengrab of viral video.


On Thursday, a video of a man hitting and pushing a woman in Kamathipura goes viral on the internet. According to ANI tweet, the incident occurred on August 28.


ANI tweeted, "#WATCH | A video went viral showing a man hitting & pushing a woman in Kamathipura, Mumbai on Aug 28, allegedly over installing a bamboo stick (for an ad) in front of woman's shop without consent. A non-cognizable offence lodged at Nagpada PS:Mumbai Police" 


Both man and the woman can be seen hurling abuses at each other while the locals and passers-by watched the tussle.

The man can be seen slapping and pushing the woman multiple times who seems to be crying and hustling every time she is pushed.

"Do whatever you want to do, bring whoever you want," the man is heard saying in the video.

Later on, another man comes to the spot and is seen shooing her away while the woman seemed to be crying.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

