Mumbai: Over 700 Lord Ganesh idols immersed till 3 pm today

Of these, 5 Ganesha idols was from Sarvajanik mandals in the city, 652 idols from households and 53 Hartalika puja materials were immersed from till 3 pm

Immersion of Ganesh idol in artificial pond. Pic/Shadab Khan

On Thursday, devotees in the city immersed around 710 Lord Ganesha idols at various immersion spots on the one-and-a-half day of the festival, as per the BMC's Disaster Management data.

Of these, 5 Ganesha idols was from Sarvajanik mandals in the city, 652 idols from households and 53 Hartalika puja materials were immersed from till 3 pm.

Also Read: Ganeshotsav: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in western suburbs, 20 roads closed

"Out of the 710 immersed idols, 247 were immersed in the artificial ponds. Around 220 Lord Ganesha idols from households and 25 Hartalika idols were immersed in artificial ponds," says BMC official.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal