Ganeshotsav: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in western suburbs, 20 roads closed

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notification regarding traffic restrictions and diversions in the western suburbs of the city for Ganeshotsav. The police have closed as many as 20 roads for vehicular traffic and 15 roads under different traffic police jurisdictions in western suburbs have been made one way for Ganpati immersion. The police have issued a detailed list of the traffic diversions. It also mentions parking restrictions on 30 streets in western suburbs.

The following traffic regulations on September 1 for one and half-day Ganpati immersion, September 4, fifth day Ganpati immersion, September 5, Gauri Ganpati immersion, September 6, the seventh day of Ganpati immersion, September 9, Anant Chaturdashi immersion from 12 pm to till 6 am (for all the above days) have been made.

Roads closed under Santacruz traffic division

The police said, they have closed Tagore Road, from Devdeep Building to south Juhu road, diverted from Devdeep building to right- towards S.V. Road. The road has been closed from Tagore road to Juhu road society store from left.

- At Juhu Road, vehicles coming from Santacruz Police station/Linking road northbound closed for the right side.

- Juhu Road, vehicles coming from Santacruz Police station/Linking road Extension road southbound closed for the left side.

- Juhu Road, vehicles going to Gazdhar Bandh Junction from Gazdhar Bandh will be restricted to take right turn.

- Juhu Road, vehicles coming from Rizvi College to Gazdhar Bandh Junction will be restricted to take left turn.

- Juhu Tara Road vehicles going to Kishore Kumar Ganguly Junction to westside are restricted to left turn.

- Juhu Tara Road vehicles going to Kishore Kumar Ganguly Junction to Royal Hotel Junction from westside restricted to take a left turn.

- Shamrao Parulekar Marg, Vile Parle (west) from Indravadhan Oza marg to Vaikunthlal Mehata Marg road will be closed (BEST Buses will be excluded).

- Janardhan Mhatre Road from Juhu naka to Mora Gaon road will be closed.

Roads closed under D.N.Nagar traffic division-

- Caeser Road ( Andheri-West ) From East Bond J.P. Road Jn. to S.V. Road Junction road closed.

- J.P.Road from south bound Gangabhavan to Sagarkutir road closed.

- Panch Marg from J.P. Road Vateshwar Mandir to Fishery-road Gangabhavan road closed.

Under Dindoshi traffic division-

- At Aarey Road, at Aarey Colony the road would be closed for vehicular traffic

- At Aarey Road, from Aarey Junction to Powai Filter Pada

- Aarey Road, from Aarey Junction to Marol Naka (Excluding residential vehicles of local people)

Roads closed under Kandivali traffic division

- K.T.Sony Marg- Link road D Mart to H.D.F.C. Bank Junction

- Roads closed under M.H.B. Colony traffic division

- Babu Bagve Marg from Babu Bagave Marg to Kanderpada Talao to Pramila Nagar (Excluding residential vehicles of local people)

- Roads closed under Borivli traffic division

- L.T. Road from L.T. Road junction to Don Bosco junction (Both north and southbound sides)

- Gorai Jetty Road from Don Bosco junction to Gorai Jetty (Both north and southbound sides)

