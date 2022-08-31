Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai cops welcome 'Police Bappa' for Ganeshotsav

Updated on: 31 August,2022 03:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The Mumbai Police officials are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with an idol of Lord Ganesh dressed as a police officer.

Lord Ganesh in an IPS officer's uniform


The ten-day long Ganeshotsav began in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday, August 31. Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra is being celebrated this year without any Covid-19 restrictions. The idols of Lord Ganesh, the god of prosperity and a slayer of obstacles, are being brought in homes across the state with pomp and gaiety. The Mumbai police officials are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with an idol of Lord Ganesh dressed as a police officer.


"This year we have made a theme of cyber security and we want to give a message to the people to be secured against cyber frauds. We have brought Lord Ganesha dressed as a police officer, popularly known as 'Police Bappa'," said Police Inspector Rajendra Kane of Vile Parle Police Station. The 'Police Bappa' was welcomed at the residence of Inspector Rajendra Kane on Wednesday, Kane has also written a lyrics of a special song to welcome Lord Ganesh.

The lyrics of the song have been written by Inspector Rajendra Kane and it has been directed by Rahuul Khandarre. The song has been sung by Avadhoot Gupte and Vaishali Sawant and the music of the song has been given by Nihar Shembekar, the official said.

