Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomes Lord Ganesha at his residence see photos

Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomes Lord Ganesha at his residence, see photos

Updated on: 31 August,2022 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

Ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in the state and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday. Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals of Maharashtra.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomes Lord Ganesha at his residence, see photos

CM Eknath Shinde. Pic- Eknath Shinde's team


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday morning welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official residence, Varsha in south Mumbai.


Ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in the state and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday. Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals of Maharashtra.


Photos: Ganesh Chaturthi: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja; Arjun Bijlani, Ganesh Acharya bring Lord Ganesha home

Shinde conducted puja of Lord Ganesh at his official residence with his wife, son- a Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, and his grandson.

Eknath Shinde became the Maharashtra chief minister on June 30, 2022 after he led a rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress government.

 

Do you think Kamal R Khan will avoid making controversial comments about movie stars post legal trouble?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ganesh chaturthi maharashtra mumbai Eknath Shinde shiv sena mumbai news photos

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK