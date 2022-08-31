Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomes Lord Ganesha at his residence, see photos

Ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in the state and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday. Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals of Maharashtra.
CM Eknath Shinde. Pic- Eknath Shinde's team
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday morning welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official residence, Varsha in south Mumbai.
Shinde conducted puja of Lord Ganesh at his official residence with his wife, son- a Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, and his grandson.
Eknath Shinde became the Maharashtra chief minister on June 30, 2022 after he led a rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress government.