A supermarket employee in Mumbai was allegedly slapped by MNS workers for refusing to speak in Marathi, sparking debate over language policies in the state

A supermarket employee in Mumbai was allegedly slapped by members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for refusing to converse in Marathi, as per PTI. The incident took place on Tuesday at a D-Mart store in Versova, Andheri (West), and has since gained widespread attention on social media.

According to PTI reports, the controversy erupted after a video surfaced online, showing the store employee refusing to speak in Marathi. In the footage, he is heard telling a customer, “I will not speak in Marathi, I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want to do.” The statement quickly drew the ire of MNS workers, who have long advocated for the promotion of Marathi language and culture in Maharashtra.

Upon learning about the remarks made by the employee, a group of MNS workers, led by the party’s Versova unit president Sandesh Desai, reportedly stormed into the supermarket and confronted the staff member. As per PTI, a heated argument ensued, following which the employee was allegedly slapped. A video capturing the moment of the assault has also surfaced on social media, further fuelling the debate around language politics in the state.

MNS, a party founded by Raj Thackeray, has been known for its aggressive stance on the use of Marathi in Maharashtra, particularly in the service and commercial sectors. The party has, in the past, issued warnings to businesses and corporate establishments, demanding that Marathi be prioritised in customer interactions.

This is not the first time MNS workers have been involved in an assault over Marathi language enforcement. In 2022 a restaurant manager in Navi Mumbai was allegedly slapped by MNS workers after he refused to play Marathi songs immediately upon request.

The latest altercation took place at Taste of Punjab, a restaurant in Satra Plaza, Vashi, near APMC police station. An IT company was hosting a party when the host requested Marathi songs. The restaurant manager, Akash Jethmalani, informed them that Marathi songs were scheduled to be played in a designated slot later in the event. However, dissatisfied with the response, someone from the party contacted MNS workers.

Shortly after, MNS Vashi chief Sagar Vichare arrived at the restaurant with party workers and demanded the immediate playback of Marathi songs. When Jethmalani reiterated the restaurant's policy, Vichare and one of his associates allegedly slapped him. Restaurant staff intervened and pulled Jethmalani back inside, after which he filed a police complaint at the APMC police station.

