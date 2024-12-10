Mobile Phones worth Rs 8.5 lakh stolen during DJ Boris Brejcha’s Sunburn Arena Concert

Two separate FIRs have been registered at Vanrai police station in connection with the matter and the police is investigating the matter, an official said

As many as twenty mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 8.5 lakh, were stolen during the concert of renowned DJ Boris Brejcha's Sunburn Arena Concert, held on Monday at the Nesco Center in Goregaon East, the police officials said on Tuesday.

Two separate FIRs have been registered at Vanrai police station in connection with the matter and the police is investigating the matter, an official said.

According to police sources, the Sunburn Arena concert featuring world-famous DJ Boris Brejcha took place yesterday in Hall No. 4 of the Nesco Center. Over 1,200 fans attended the event to enjoy the DJ's electrifying performance.

While most attendees relished the experience, some were disheartened to discover their mobile phones had gone missing. Investigations revealed that pickpockets had infiltrated the crowd, taking advantage of the fans’ distraction to steal mobile phones from their pockets before fleeing the scene, the police said.

“Two separate FIRs were filed in the matter. One FIR has around 9 complainants (Rs 3,05,000), while the other has 11 complainants (Rs 4,45,000). Most of the stolen mobile phones were iPhones, valuing approximately valued at Rs 8.5 lakh," said an official.

"We have filed a case under the relevant sections of the BNS against the unknown accused. The process of identifying and tracking down the accused is underway with the help of CCTV,” said an officer from Vanrai police station.