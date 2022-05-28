Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2022 04:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident took place in Cheetah Camp in the early hours of Friday and the deceased has been identified as Rizwan Zafar Sayyad

Mumbai: 20-year-old man stabbed to death during argument in Trombay

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument in Trombay suburb in Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Cheetah Camp in the early hours of Friday and the deceased has been identified as Rizwan Zafar Sayyad, he said




"Rizwan had an argument with the accused, who thrashed him and then stabbed him to death. The accused has been arrested," the official said.


