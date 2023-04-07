Breaking News
Mumbai: 12 arrested, 13 women rescued during raid at bar in Santacruz

Updated on: 07 April,2023 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a bar in Gajadhar Bandh area of the suburb in the early hours of the day, an official said

Mumbai: 12 arrested, 13 women rescued during raid at bar in Santacruz

Representational Pic. iStock


At least 12 persons were arrested and 13 women rescued during a raid at a bar in suburban Santacruz in Mumbai on Friday, police said.


Based on a tip-off, the police raided a bar in Gajadhar Bandh area of the suburb in the early hours of the day, an official said.



The police arrested the bar's owner, two employees and nine customers under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016, he said.


The police also recovered cash, amplifier, speaker and other materials from the spot, the official added.

