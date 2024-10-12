Breaking News
Mumbai: 27-year-old man held with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh

Updated on: 12 October,2024 03:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The police are now investigating whether he is part of a larger syndicate and from where he procured the bottles, said an official

Mumbai: 27-year-old man held with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh

Representational Pic/File

The Kandivali Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has nabbed a man allegedly with multiple cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh, the officials said on Saturday.


The cough syrup bottles are said to be infused with codeine and its possession is illegal, an official said.


According to the police, they found a man behaving suspiciously near Colgate Ground in Kherwadi. When questioned, he did not provide satisfactory answers.


The man was identified as Imran Khan (27), a resident of Govandi.

He allegedly confessed that he was in possession of the cough syrup bottles, which were reportedly stored in two plastic sacks in a nearby area. The police subsequently found the two sacks valuing in lakhs.

According to the police, the sacks contained sealed cough syrup bottles infused with codeine. The officials later seized bottles.

Khan was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the police are now investigating whether he is part of a larger syndicate and from where he procured the bottles, said an official.

