Mumbai: 32-year-old man held from Thane for murder of Jalgaon businessman

32-year-old man was arrested from Thane in Maharashtra by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the murder of a Jalgaon-based sand businessman

A 32-year-old man was arrested from Thane in Maharashtra by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the murder of a Jalgaon-based sand businessman some months ago, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The man, whose details police did not share, was held by Mumbai Crime Branch Unit XII from Mira Road in adjoining Thane district on Friday on a tip off, the official told the PTI.

"Four persons had attacked and killed sand businessman Sachin alias Sonu Devidas Patil in March in Kasoda area of Jalgaon over a financial dispute," he said, according to the PTI.

With Friday's arrest, all four persons allegedly involved in the crime have been held, he said.

The man arrested on Friday from Mira Road is a history-sheeter and has cases registered against his name in the metropolis, the official added, as per the PTI.

He has been handed over to Jalgaon police for further probe, the official informed.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the body of a six-year-old girl, reported missing from her home, was found concealed in a plastic storage drum in a room of a chawl in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The police on Friday recovered the girl's body from a chawl in the Dhapsipada area of the town, following which a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons, an official said.

The girl's parents, who are factory workers, reported her missing from their house in the locality on September 13 and lodged a complaint of kidnapping with the police, he said.

When a police team was searching for the missing child on Friday, they received information about a foul smell emanating from a house in the locality, the official said.

The child's body was found packed in a plastic drum in a closed room of a chawl in the locality, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem to JJ Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway to nab the accused, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)