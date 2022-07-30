Breaking News
Mumbai: 35-year-old man booked for issuing death threat to union leader

Updated on: 30 July,2022 05:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vinayak Satam threatened Ravi Bansode, who is associated with a newspaper and is a union leader, claiming he has suffered a loss of Rs 2 lakh

Mumbai: 35-year-old man booked for issuing death threat to union leader

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 35-year-old man has been booked for allegedly issuing a death threat to a union leader in Goregaon.

Vinayak Satam threatened Ravi Bansode, who is associated with a newspaper and is a union leader, claiming he has suffered a loss of Rs 2 lakh.

"He threatened to shoot Bansode and the latter's superior Abhijeet Rane over some news that appeared in a paper, which the accused claimed led to the financial loss. We have booked Akram for extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code provisions," he added.


(with inputs from PTI)

 

