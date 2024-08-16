Breaking News
Mumbai: 37-year-old teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor student

Updated on: 16 August,2024 08:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Officials from Dharavi Police Station told mid-day that they registered a case under Section 95 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

Mumbai: 37-year-old teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor student

Representative image

Mumbai: 37-year-old teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor student
Dharavi police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old coaching class teacher who allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old student. He sexually abused the student studying in Class 10 in a classroom over two months.


The arrested accused allegedly showed the survivor boy pornographic clips from his mobile phone, would tie him by hands to a pillar and perform sexual acts. Scared by the repercussions including defamation, the student did not inform his parents about the sexual abuse.



However, when the 37-year-old arrested accused did not stop, he confided in his family on August 15. 


Without further delay, the survivor's father filed a complaint with the police. Officials from Dharavi Police Station told mid-day that they registered a case under Section 95 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act including Sections 4, 8 and 12 and then arrested the accused on the same day.

The officer added that the minor said that the arrested accused would call him under the pretext of coaching, forcibly show pornographic videos and sexually abuse him. 

We have arrested the accused and he has been remanded in police custody. Further investigation is underway and we are preparing to send the minor for a medical check-up to Sion Hospital, said another officer. 

