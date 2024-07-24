The Navi Mumbai Police has launched a search for him with Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police and local fishermen, an official said

Atal Setu. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Engineer jumps off Atal Setu, search on to locate him x 00:00

A 38-year-old engineer allegedly jumped off the Atal Setu Trans Harbour bridge in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was reportedly under stress due to financial worries, the police said, according to the PTI.

Search was on for him, said an official late in the evening.

The man was identified as K Shriniwas, resident of Maharashtra's Dombivli. He jumped into the sea after parking his car on the Nhava Sheva end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (also known as Atal Setu) around 12.30 pm, he said, as per the PTI.

The Navi Mumbai Police has launched a search for him with Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police and local fishermen, the official added.

Shriniwas, who left his residence around 11.30 pm last night, had spoken to his wife and four-year-old daughter over phone hours before taking the drastic step, the official said.

As per his family, he was facing a serious financial problem. Earlier, he had attempted suicide by drinking a floor cleaner liquid while working in Kuwait in 2023, the official added, the PTI reported.

Businessman ends life by jumping from Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Meanwhile, in a similar incident at Bandra Worli Sea Link, last week, a 56-year-old businessman, Bhavesh Seth, died by suicide by jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The deceased took a lift from someone in a car and later stopped the car at Bandra-Worli Sea Link and left it. He then made a video call to his son and jumped into the sea from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

He was a resident of Ghatkopar who was in the ball-bearing business. Cops suspected that he received huge losses in business, due to which he ended his life. The cops also recovered a suicide note from inside the car in which Seth took the lift. Fishermen from the Koliwada area recovered the body of Seth from the sea and handed it over to the police.

After local Koliwada residents saw Seth jumping from the Sea Link, they took their boat to rescue him. Fishermen Prem Soste, Babu Shivcharan, Monu Robbin, and Anwar Ali took the boat and entered the sea. It was high tide during the incident, but the fishermen managed to recover Seth's body from the sea.

(with PTI inputs)