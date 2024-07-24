Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Engineer jumps off Atal Setu search on to locate him

Mumbai: Engineer jumps off Atal Setu, search on to locate him

Updated on: 24 July,2024 11:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Navi Mumbai Police has launched a search for him with Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police and local fishermen, an official said

Mumbai: Engineer jumps off Atal Setu, search on to locate him

Atal Setu. File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Engineer jumps off Atal Setu, search on to locate him
x
00:00

A 38-year-old engineer allegedly jumped off the Atal Setu Trans Harbour bridge in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.


He was reportedly under stress due to financial worries, the police said, according to the PTI.



Search was on for him, said an official late in the evening.


The man was identified as K Shriniwas, resident of Maharashtra's Dombivli. He jumped into the sea after parking his car on the Nhava Sheva end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (also known as Atal Setu) around 12.30 pm, he said, as per the PTI.

The Navi Mumbai Police has launched a search for him with Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police and local fishermen, the official added.

Shriniwas, who left his residence around 11.30 pm last night, had spoken to his wife and four-year-old daughter over phone hours before taking the drastic step, the official said.

As per his family, he was facing a serious financial problem. Earlier, he had attempted suicide by drinking a floor cleaner liquid while working in Kuwait in 2023, the official added, the PTI reported.

Businessman ends life by jumping from Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Meanwhile, in a similar incident at Bandra Worli Sea Link, last week, a 56-year-old businessman, Bhavesh Seth, died by suicide by jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The deceased took a lift from someone in a car and later stopped the car at Bandra-Worli Sea Link and left it. He then made a video call to his son and jumped into the sea from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

He was a resident of Ghatkopar who was in the ball-bearing business. Cops suspected that he received huge losses in business, due to which he ended his life. The cops also recovered a suicide note from inside the car in which Seth took the lift. Fishermen from the Koliwada area recovered the body of Seth from the sea and handed it over to the police.

After local Koliwada residents saw Seth jumping from the Sea Link, they took their boat to rescue him. Fishermen Prem Soste, Babu Shivcharan, Monu Robbin, and Anwar Ali took the boat and entered the sea. It was high tide during the incident, but the fishermen managed to recover Seth's body from the sea.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra mumbai crime news mumbai trans harbour link mumbai news navi mumbai mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK