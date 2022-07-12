Mumbai: 47-year-old woman found dead in a lodge at Aksa Beach, suspect absconding

A team of Mumbai Police rushed to the crime spot on Aksa Beach where the woman’s body was found. The cops were seen questioning local eatery shop owners as well as lodge owners and their staff

Representative image

A 47-year-old woman was found dead in Golden Nest lodge at Aksa beach in Malad (West) on Tuesday evening. The prime suspect is her friend Amit Bhuvad, who is on the run.

A team of Mumbai Police rushed to the crime spot on Aksa Beach where the woman’s body was found. The cops were seen questioning local eatery shop owners as well as lodge owners and their staff.

“One woman was found dead inside Golden Nest lodge in Aksa beach on Tuesday at 4 pm. Malwani police reached there and recovered the body. There were no stab wounds on her body, we suspect that she has been strangled. Her post-mortem is yet to be conducted,” the zonal deputy commissioner of police Vishal Thakur told mid-day.

“We cannot disclose the name of the deceased and her killer. But we have identified the killer but he is on the run at present. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” Thakur added.

The Crime Branch sleuths too have started conducting parallel investigations to arrest the killer who is the resident of Mahavir Nagar area of Kandivli West, said a source in Malwani police.

Sources have told mid-day that the lodge owner informed Malwani police after staff found the woman motionless inside the room and the door was open. Based on the documents and address mentioned on the Aadhaar card, whose copy Bhuvad had submitted at the time of booking lodge room, a ‘one police team reached his house but he was not there,’ said a constable attached to Malwani police.

The investigating team is scanning the CCTV footage of the area and further investigations are underway. At the time of writing, the Malwani Police was in the process of registering an FIR against the woman's absconding friend Bhuvad.