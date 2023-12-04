Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing his private parts to minor girls in Laljipada area in Kandivali West in Mumbai

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing his private parts to minor girls in Laljipada area in Kandivali West in Mumbai, a Mumbai Police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the police, the man, identified as Sabhajeet Yadav, was reportedly held after a woman recorded his act of flashing on Sunday afternoon and approached police, the Kandivali police official said.

He was charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual harassment and other offences, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Ajay Kumar Bansal said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have booked a conductor of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus for allegedly sexually harassing a passenger, an official said on Saturday, the PTI reported.

According to the news agency, an offence was registered against the ST bus conductor, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 17-year-old student, the police on Friday registered an offence against the 48-year-old conductor under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, according to the PTI.

The complainant alleged that she was travelling on a bus from Dapoli to Mumbai on the intervening night of November 26 and 27, when the accused touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping, the police official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, and investigations are underway, the official added.

In an another incident, a 23-year-old man has been arrested by Navi Mumbai police for reportedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a teenage girl and abetting her suicide, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday. According to the report, a Koparkhairane police station official, the accused was arrested on Friday.

The suspect was reportedly arrested after a complaint was filed by the mother of the deceased girl. The accused was from the Mumbai suburb of Govandi, the report added.

Reportedly, the accused has been charged under Sections 305 (abetting the suicide of a minor) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

