Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 50 year old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali

Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali

Updated on: 04 December,2023 05:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing his private parts to minor girls in Laljipada area in Kandivali West in Mumbai

Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
x
00:00

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing his private parts to minor girls in Laljipada area in Kandivali West in Mumbai, a Mumbai Police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.


According to the police, the man, identified as Sabhajeet Yadav, was reportedly held after a woman recorded his act of flashing on Sunday afternoon and approached police, the Kandivali police official said.


He was charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual harassment and other offences, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Ajay Kumar Bansal said.


Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have booked a conductor of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus for allegedly sexually harassing a passenger, an official said on Saturday, the PTI reported.

According to the news agency, an offence was registered against the ST bus conductor, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 17-year-old student, the police on Friday registered an offence against the 48-year-old conductor under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, according to the PTI.

The complainant alleged that she was travelling on a bus from Dapoli to Mumbai on the intervening night of November 26 and 27, when the accused touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping, the police official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, and investigations are underway, the official added.

In an another incident, a 23-year-old man has been arrested by Navi Mumbai police for reportedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a teenage girl and abetting her suicide, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday. According to the report, a Koparkhairane police station official, the accused was arrested on Friday.

The suspect was reportedly arrested after a complaint was filed by the mother of the deceased girl. The accused was from the Mumbai suburb of Govandi, the report added. 

Reportedly, the accused has been charged under Sections 305 (abetting the suicide of a minor) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
mumbai crime news Crime News sexual crime mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK