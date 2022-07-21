Breaking News
Mumbai: 50-year-old Worli resident found hanging in Dadar's Shivaji Park area

Updated on: 21 July,2022 07:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

An accidental death case has been registered and probe was underway

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, a 50-year-old man allegedly killed himself in a residential building in Dadar's Shivaji Park area.

A Worli resident, Trimurti Markar, who worked as a driver in the Shivaji Park area, was found hanging early morning, the police official said.

"An accidental death case has been registered and probe was underway," the Shivaji Park police station official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

