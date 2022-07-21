Mumbai: 50-year-old Worli resident found hanging in Dadar's Shivaji Park area

An accidental death case has been registered and probe was underway

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, a 50-year-old man allegedly killed himself in a residential building in Dadar's Shivaji Park area.

A Worli resident, Trimurti Markar, who worked as a driver in the Shivaji Park area, was found hanging early morning, the police official said.

Also Read: Vasai landslide aftermath: Chawl builder mafia causing loss to state treasury

"An accidental death case has been registered and probe was underway," the Shivaji Park police station official said.

(with inputs from PTI)