Mumbai: 7.94 kg gold seized at airport, four held

The Customs at Mumbai airport has seized about 7.94 kg gold from four passengers during April 8-10. The estimated value of seized gold is Rs 4.69 crore

The officials of Customs at Mumbai airport on Friday seized about 7.94 kg gold from four passengers during April 8-10, the officials said, reported the ANI.

The estimated value of seized gold is Rs 4.69 crore, they said.

The officials said that the gold was seized in various forms like gold in wax, rhodium plated wires and buckle, washer shaped rings and crude gold jewellery (pendant, payal etc).

Four passengers have been arrested in this connection, they said.

Three of them have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, they added, as per the ANI.

According to officials, two foreign nationals, who were in transit, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Male/Bangkok were intercepted and 24 carat gold dust in wax (02 pouch) having net weight 3.46 kg was found concealed in undergarments, the news agency reported on Friday.

Another foreign national, travelling from Colombo to Mumbai was found carrying crude gold jewellery weighing 307 grams concealed on the body, the officials said.

Further, two Indian nationals from Karnataka travelling from Bahrain to Mumbai were found smuggling 1.77 kg of gold by way of rectum concealment of gold in wax and on body concealment of crude jewellery.

Also, one Indian national from Rajasthan travelling from Doha to Mumbai was found carrying 836.68 grams crude gold jewelry concealed in the trolley bag.

Officials also said four Indian nationals arriving from Sharjah (2 cases), Dubai and Abu Dhabi were found carrying gold jewellery weighing 1.56 kg concealed on the body, the news agency reported.

Customs seize gold worth Rs 4.81 crore in two days, six arrested

Meanwhile, the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs last week seized more than 8.1 kg of gold worth Rs 4.81 crore in the last two days at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Six passengers, who had concealed gold in their clothes and private parts, were also arrested, officials said.

As per PTI report, officials of the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs zone-III carried out the action based on specific information regarding passengers who landed at the city airport last week. More than 8.1 kg of gold worth over Rs 4.81 crore were seized in 12 separate cases, an official said.

(with ANI and PIT inputs)

