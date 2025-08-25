Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 74 year old blind woman with amnesia duped

Mumbai: 74-year-old blind woman with amnesia duped

Updated on: 25 August,2025 11:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Police register FIR against five who sold off her properties, stole gold and forged cheques. The accused gained control over her finances by linking their numbers to her Aadhaar and bank accounts. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway.

Mumbai: 74-year-old blind woman with amnesia duped

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 74-year-old blind woman with amnesia duped
x
00:00

In a significant outbreak, the Mumbai Police have registered a case against five individuals for allegedly cheating a 65-year-old woman. As per the reports, the accused, who have been apprehended by the police, stole her gold and silver ornaments. 

In a significant outbreak, the Mumbai Police have registered a case against five individuals for allegedly cheating a 65-year-old woman. As per the reports, the accused, who have been apprehended by the police, stole her gold and silver ornaments. 

The victim, Jayashree Chavan, was duped of approximately Rs 2.26 crore. The accused first stole her ornaments, which are said to be worth around Rs 6.87 lakh. Moreover, the accused further hatched a conspiracy to dispose of her real estate assets. Taking advantage of an old woman whose health was deteriorating, the accused then fraudulently sold her two flats and a shop owned by Chavan, collectively valued at Rs 1.55 crore.



Police officials have said that the proceeds of the sale were deposited into Chavan’s bank account, but the accused then linked their own mobile numbers to her Aadhaar card and bank details, gaining control over her finances. Mumbai police, after registering the FIR against the accused, revealed that these men have also forged cheques to syphon off funds from the woman’s account. 


However, an FIR has been registered against all five accused who were involved in this activity. Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify if more people were involved in the racket.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai crime news mumbai police Crime News mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK