Police register FIR against five who sold off her properties, stole gold and forged cheques. The accused gained control over her finances by linking their numbers to her Aadhaar and bank accounts. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway.

In a significant outbreak, the Mumbai Police have registered a case against five individuals for allegedly cheating a 65-year-old woman. As per the reports, the accused, who have been apprehended by the police, stole her gold and silver ornaments.

The victim, Jayashree Chavan, was duped of approximately Rs 2.26 crore. The accused first stole her ornaments, which are said to be worth around Rs 6.87 lakh. Moreover, the accused further hatched a conspiracy to dispose of her real estate assets. Taking advantage of an old woman whose health was deteriorating, the accused then fraudulently sold her two flats and a shop owned by Chavan, collectively valued at Rs 1.55 crore.

Police officials have said that the proceeds of the sale were deposited into Chavan’s bank account, but the accused then linked their own mobile numbers to her Aadhaar card and bank details, gaining control over her finances. Mumbai police, after registering the FIR against the accused, revealed that these men have also forged cheques to syphon off funds from the woman’s account.

However, an FIR has been registered against all five accused who were involved in this activity. Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify if more people were involved in the racket.