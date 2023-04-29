He was opposed to daughter’s marriage plans; women admitted to Kokilaben hospital

The residence of the accused at Seven Bungalows in Versova

Listen to this article Mumbai: 79-yr-old held for attacking wife, daughter with hammer, knife x 00:00

A 79-year-old man has been arrested by the Versova police for allegedly attacking his wife and daughter with a hammer and knife. The police said the accused, Prabhakar Shetty, was opposed to his daughter’s marriage plans and had acted out in a fit of rage after the ring ceremony was organised despite his protestations.

Shetty, his wife Gita and daughter Pranita, 38, resides at Chetna Building at Seven Bungalows in Versova.

According to the police, Pranita was in a relationship with one Nikhil and they decided to get married. While Shetty was vocally against the union, Gita gave it her blessings and the couple were to tie the knot on April 30.

A police officer said, “Shetty didn’t even visit Nikhil’s house to discuss the marriage. When it was decided that the ring ceremony would be held on April 26 in Andheri, Shetty decided to boycott it.”

After the event, Pranita and Gita returned home at 1.30 am on Thursday and went to sleep.

Also read: Jiah Khan death case: ‘Due to paucity of evidence, can’t hold you guilty’

“Shetty was furious because his name was not printed on the invitation card and his wife and daughter didn’t tell him what had happened at the ceremony after getting back home,” A police officer said.

Around 3.30 am, when Gita was fast asleep in their bedroom, Shetty struck her on the head with a hammer. He then began strangling her with a rope. According to the police, he also inflicted knife wounds to her neck and chest. Pranita, who was sleeping in the hall, woke up on hearing the commotion. When she entered the bedroom, Shetty attacked her too with knife.

The mother and daughter, despite their injuries, eventually managed to subdue Shetty and bound his hands. They then informed the neighbours about the assault and the senior citizen was eventually arrested under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code while the women were rushed to Kokilaben hospital where they are recovering.