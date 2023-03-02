Mumbai: 840 bottles of banned cough syrup seized; four arrested

The medication contains codeine phosphate, which is an opium derivative and is often abused by people who are dependent on drugs, an official said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Mumbai police's Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) seized banned cough syrup worth Rs 2.5 lakh and arrested four persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

The medication contains codeine phosphate, which is an opium derivative and is often abused by people who are dependent on drugs, the official said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, ANC officials on February 28 intercepted a local resident at Gaikwad Nagar in Deonar and recovered a few bottles of the cough syrup from him, he said.

His questioning led the ANC to three more Deonar residents and a collective seizure of 840 bottles worth Rs 2.5 lakh, the official said, adding that all four have been booked in drug-related cases in the past.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it nabbed 97 people in 73 different cases of drugs in January. The police said that the drugs cases were unearthed by the Mumbai Crime Branch and its Anti Narcotics Cell, the cases came to light in the Mumbai Police jurisdiction in January 2023.

According to the police, the officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch also made huge seizures in the cases. Drugs including, cocaine, heroine, ganja, mephedrone and hashish were seized by the police officials. The police said, in the month of January, the officials seized around 1.694 kilos of mephedrone, also called as MD worth over Rs. 2.86 crore. The police also seized ganja weighing around 76.570 kilos worth over Rs. 24.82 lakhs.

(With inputs from PTI)