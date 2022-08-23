Breaking News
Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court agrees to examine plea against remission of convicts
BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
MNS chief Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Actor Aditya Pancholi moves Bombay High Court seeking to quash rape case lodged against him

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Pancholi moves Bombay High Court seeking to quash rape case lodged against him

Updated on: 23 August,2022 04:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Apart from seeking for the FIR to be quashed, Pancholi also sought a direction to police to inform him about the progress made in the probe into the case.

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Pancholi moves Bombay High Court seeking to quash rape case lodged against him

Aditya Pancholi. File Pic


Actor Aditya Pancholi has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a 2019 case of allegedly raping a leading woman actor. Pancholi in his petition said the FIR was lodged at suburban Versova police station in June 2019, but till date the police have neither filed a charge sheet nor submitted a closure report.


His advocate Abhinav Chandrachud on Tuesday argued before a division bench of Justices N M Jamdar and N R Borkar that not submitting a charge sheet indicates there has been no progress in the investigation.

Apart from seeking for the FIR to be quashed, Pancholi also sought a direction to police to inform him about the progress made in the probe into the case.


Also Read: Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre

The high court after briefly hearing the matter issued a notice to the police and the woman complainant and posted the matter for further hearing on September 19.

The court directed the police to inform on the next date of hearing about the stage of investigation into the case.

Chandrachud argued that the case is pending since 2019 and hanging like a sword over Pancholi's head who is living under the stigma of being an accused in a rape case.

The woman had in her complaint alleged that Pancholi drugged and raped her when she was a newbie in Bollywood.

She alleged Pancholi had not only physically assaulted her, but also assaulted her sister.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you believe shakes, powders and pills can replace natural dietary intake of proteins?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
aditya pancholi bombay high court mumbai bollywood mumbai crime news mumbai news maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK