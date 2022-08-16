Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Nitish Kumar led-Mahagatbandhan government to expand Cabinet today
Mumbai reports 584 new Covid-19 cases; state count 1,189, one death
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts

Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts

Premium

Updated on: 16 August,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Man, 57, who has been mentally disturbed since losing his Zaveri Bazaar business in the terror attack, has a history of making hoax calls

Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts

Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita. File pic/Ashish Rane


Vishnu Bhushan Bhumik, the 57-year-old man who made threat calls to Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday, has been suffering from mental illness since his shop at Zaveri Bazaar was damaged in the 1993 bombings, according to his wife. Police said he has made similar threat calls in the past, in two different police jurisdictions. 

mukesh ambani nita ambani mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK