Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts

Man, 57, who has been mentally disturbed since losing his Zaveri Bazaar business in the terror attack, has a history of making hoax calls

Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita. File pic/Ashish Rane

Vishnu Bhushan Bhumik, the 57-year-old man who made threat calls to Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday, has been suffering from mental illness since his shop at Zaveri Bazaar was damaged in the 1993 bombings, according to his wife. Police said he has made similar threat calls in the past, in two different police jurisdictions.