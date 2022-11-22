×
Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell seizes 1 kg charas, 2 held

Updated on: 22 November,2022 02:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The arrests were made from the Jogeshwari area where officials also recovered 1 kilogram of Charas

Representative image


Two drug peddlers were arrested by the Bandra Unit of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell, said police on Tuesday.


The arrests were made from the Jogeshwari area where officials also recovered 1 kilogram of Charas.



The total worth of seized materials is around Rs 30 lakh in the international market, the officials informed.


"Bandra unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug suppliers from Jogeshwari area & seized over 1 kg of Charas, valued at over Rs 30 Lakhs in the international market, from their possession", read an official statement.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, said officials.

Further investigations are underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

