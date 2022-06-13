Mumbai Crime: NCB finds charas in water purifier; franchise owner of top courier firm arrested

he agency seized the consignment of 4.880 kg of charas worth Rs 50 lakh on June 10, and raided the premises of DTDC franchise in Dahisar on Saturday

Drugs were found in a household item

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested the owner of a Dahisar-based DTDC franchise after his role surfaced in the attempted smuggling of nearly 5 kg of charas, concealed in a water purifier, to Australia. It has been found to be one of the biggest international rackets where hawala money was being used to deliver drugs from one country to another, said officers. The agency has also unearthed the role of a Canada-based NRI as the kingpin of the racket.

The agency seized the consignment of 4.880 kg of charas worth Rs 50 lakh on June 10, and raided the premises of DTDC franchise in Dahisar on Saturday. The package was being sent with the fake identity of the consignor [sender].

The NCB said that as per the probe, it is one of the biggest international rackets where hawala money has been used to deliver drugs from one country to another. The role of a Canada-based NRI has surfaced, as the kingpin of the racket. The agency did not reveal the person’s identity.

