Ugandan woman hides cocaine, heroin capsules inside her body; held at Mumbai airport

Updated on: 03 June,2022 05:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The officials recovered a total of 64 capsules from her body, which contained 535 grams of heroin and 175 grams of cocaine

Ugandan woman hides cocaine, heroin capsules inside her body; held at Mumbai airport

Recovered drugs from the Uganda national. Pic/NCB


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit nabbed a Ugandan national concealing drugs such as cocaine and heroin in capsules inside her body. The officials recovered 64 capsules recovered from her body, which contained 535 grams of heroin and 175 grams of cocaine worth Rs 3 crore, the NCB said.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB intercepted the accused on May 28 after she landed in Mumbai from Uganda. While nothing suspicious was found in her luggage, close examination revealed that she was carrying contraband inside her body. 




"On sustained questioning, she admitted that 11 capsules had been concealed in her body through careful use of different types of adhesive tapes. At least 10 capsules containing 110 grams heroin were removed. She was then admitted to JJ Hospital for further extraction," an official said.


