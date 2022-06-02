Mumbai: Asked not to drink liquor in the open, 3 Navy men beat up two persons; arrested

The incident took place at around 9:30am near Hansraj Damodar building on Wednesday

Three Navy sailors were arrested for allegedly thrashing two persons who objected to their consuming liquor in the open in south Mumbai's Fort area, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 9:30am near Hansraj Damodar building on Wednesday, he said.

"Six Navy sailors were consuming alcohol in an open space. Some local residents asked them to not do so, which led to an argument. These sailors left the spot and returned with more persons and started hitting those who had objected to their drinking," he said.

