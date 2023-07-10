Breaking News
Mumbai: Auto driver held for raping woman in Goregaon

Updated on: 10 July,2023 04:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A 24-year-old auto driver has been arrested for allegedly raping and threatening a 20-year-old woman in Mumbai's Goregaon, police said on Monday.

Mumbai: Auto driver held for raping woman in Goregaon

Mumbai: Auto driver held for raping woman in Goregaon
A 24-year-old auto driver has been arrested for allegedly raping and threatening a 20-year-old woman in Mumbai's Goregaon, police said on Monday.


The official further informed that the accused will be produced before the Court on Monday.


The accused driver, identified as Indrajeet Singh, who fled after the incident, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on early Monday morning by police.


The alleged incident of sexual assault took place in the Aarey Colony of Goregaon in Mumbai.

During the initial investigation, Police said it learned that the the woman was sexaully assaulted after the victim booked a ride.

Based on the initial investigation, Mumbai police registered a case under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway. 

