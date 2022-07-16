Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver arrested for fleeing with Brazilian student's bag

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 11 when Marina took the autorickshaw from Kurla while returning home

The Dindoshi Police arrested a 59-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly not returning back a Brazilian citizen’s bag after she forgot inside the autorickshaw at Goregaon Aarey film city area.

Police recovered the Brazilian woman’s passport, visa, mobile phone, iPad, and expensive goods from the accused driver and handed them over to her.

The Brazilian woman, identified as Marina Arnobiyo Araujo Suoza Leo (23), is a student at Indira Gandhi Development and research center.

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 11 when Marina took the autorickshaw from Kurla while returning home. After realising she forgot her bag in the auto-rickshaw, Marina immediately rushed to Dindoshi police station and registered an FIR against the unknown autorickshaw driver.

Zone 12 DCP Somnath Gharge laid a team and checked more than 40 CCTV cameras to find the auto driver. After a thorough investigation, the auto driver was identified as Kanaiyalal Ram Sahjeevan Pal (59), a resident of Santacruz.

DCP Somnath Gharge said, "When our team reached the auto driver’s residence, he did not give us the correct information about the bag. When we searched his house, we found the bag. We immediately arrested him and handed over the goods to the woman."