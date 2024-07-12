Mumbai Bombings Anniversary: Series of blasts that shocked Mumbai

A string of well-planned explosions that left the city in ruins and confusion decimated India's financial capital

Three targets—Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House, and Dadar—were struck by a string of bomb explosions that occurred in Mumbai on the evening of July 13, 2011.

The blasts, which were designed to inflict the most amount of damage during rush hour, left over 130 people injured and 26 innocent people dead. The explosions tore apart the calm of the busy city, leaving scenes of mayhem and suffering in its wake.

A string of well-planned explosions that left the city in ruins and confusion decimated India's financial capital. The event became well recognized as the 13/7 bombings. Thirteen years after the event, survivors may still clearly recall the destruction done to public property, infrastructure, and civilian casualties.

The blasts at the Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar, and Dadar West happened one after the other in a matter of ten to fifteen minutes. Shop owners and businessmen often occupy the three designated zones of Mumbai. During rush hour, the devices were placed in densely populated areas to maximize damage and deaths.

Over 130 people were injured as a result of the 13/7 Mumbai bombings. The explosions left a trail of devastation in their wake, damaging both cars and structures. People from many walks of life, including pedestrians, shopkeepers, and commuters, were among the victims.

Emergency personnel moved quickly to the blast areas in order to assist the injured and control the growing situation. As survivors related stories of terror and loss, the city's fortitude was put to the test once more. Mumbai, which is accustomed to terrorist assaults, came together in the wake of the incident to show resilience and fortitude in the face of sorrow.

In relation to the attacks, an investigation was started. 2013 saw the arrest of the primary accused, Yasin Bhatkal, a co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen, a terrorist group that is outlawed. Along with other collaborators, Bhatkal was accused of being the mastermind behind the attacks.

The blasts served as a sobering reminder of Mumbai and other urban areas' ongoing vulnerability to terrorism. With the intention of inciting terror and disturbing daily life, they targeted big transportation hubs and crowded marketplaces. Security personnel conducted thorough investigations in the days that followed, which resulted in the apprehension of the perpetrators and the initiation of judicial actions.