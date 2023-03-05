Breaking News
Mumbai: Broadcast professional, LGBTQ activist kills self in Goregaon

Updated on: 05 March,2023 09:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to the police, the deceased identified as Joanna Paul was found dead at her residence. She allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her residence

Mumbai: Broadcast professional, LGBTQ activist kills self in Goregaon

Representational Pic


A 36-year-old broadcast professional with a prominent sports channel allegedly killed herself at her residence in Goregaon in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said. 
 
According to the police, the deceased identified as Joanna Paul, worked as a content writer in a prominent sports TV channel. She was found dead at her residence. She allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her residence in Riddhi Siddhi society in Goregaon area.


Police sources said that Paul had undergone a medical transformation to become a woman a few years ago.



During the panchnama at her residence, the police recovered a suicide note from the spot that allegedly points out at the prima facie reasons for her extreme step. The police are further investigating the matter to find out the exact reason behind her death.


Also Read: Women's Premier League 2023: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, shares list of no parking dates

Police sources said that Joanna Paul, apart from being a broadcast producer with a sports channel, was a LGBTQIA+ activist. She was also famous on social media.

Sources added, the police learnt about her death after her room mate informed them regarding the incident. Her room mate had gone for a haircut in the afternoon and upon returning back home, he opened the door using the door keys. When he entered the house, he found Paul hanging from ceiling. He then informed the police about the incident at around 1 pm on Sunday.

The police reached the spot and shifted her body to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The police are further investigating the matter, sources added.

