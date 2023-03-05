Women's Premier League 2023: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Marine Drive, shares list of no parking dates

The traffic notification issued by the mumbai Police said, Women's Premier League T20 Cricket matches are scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium, Churchgate, Mumbai on the mentioned dates. As large numbers of spectators are expected to visit in vehicles, parking of all types of vehicles, except emergency vehicles shall be prohibited

Representational Pic

Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday issued traffic restrictions around Marine Drive ahead of the beginning of the Women's Premier League.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, in order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, and to maintain smooth vehicular traffic movement and to avoid inconvenience to the members of the public in view of the Women Premier League T20 Cricket matches, scheduled at Brabourne Stadium, starting from March 5, 2023 there will be certain traffic restrictions.

The notification was issued by Gaurav Singh, DCP, Traffic Police, Mumbai.

It said that, there would be a temporary suspension of pay and park service on the below mentioned dates, as and when required, there shall be "No Parking" on the below mentioned roads and the existing pay and park shall be temporarily suspended.

- On both the bounds of Veer Nariman Road from Sunder Mahal Junction to Churchgate Junction.

- On both the bounds of Dinshaw Vachha Road from Marine Plaza junction to K.C College Junction.

The Mumbai Traffic Police also shared the dates for the traffic restrictions.

The notification said that there would be traffic restrictions on the following dates-

The notification further said, "Women's Premier League T20 Cricket matches are scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium, Churchgate, Mumbai on the mentioned dates. As large numbers of spectators are expected to visit in vehicles, parking of all types of vehicles, except emergency vehicles shall be prohibited."

Meanwhile, the police on Friday also issued prohibitory orders ahead of the Women's Premier League.

Also Read: Women's Premier League 2023: Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, shares list of banned activities around stadium

It said, a report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under control of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is apprehended that during the Women's Premier League 2023 Cricket matches at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai that Terrorist/anti-social elements may attack using drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft and there is every likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property.

The order said, "on the occasion of the Women's Premier League 2023 cricket matches at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, a large number of VIPS, Various Officers in large numbers are expected to attend the program. It is necessary that some checks should be put on activities around Mumbai, so that Terrorist/Anti-Social elements may not attack through drone, para gliders, remote control microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites and immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same."

The order further said that in view of the Women's Premier League 2023 Cricket Matches, no drone, paragliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft and flying activities to be allowed in the jurisdiction of Marine Drive Police Station on the following dates-

Dates- 5 March 2023, 6 March 2023, 8 March 2023, 10 March 2023, 12 March 2023, 14 March.

The order said, this order shall remain in force with effect from the date mentioned above unless withdrawn earlier. Any person contravening this order shall be puÅÂishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.