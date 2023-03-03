Mumbai: Traffic movements to be eased in Vikhroli, check alternate routes issued by police

The Mumbai Traffic Police in its notification further said that in the road closures and alternate routes for motorists in Vikhroli was being issued to solve the regular traffic congested subway

Representational Pic

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued a list of alternate routes to solve the traffic congestion problems in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a traffic notification with a complete list of alternate routes for the motorists and shared the details of the road closures.

The traffic police that the notification will remain in place till May.

The Mumbai Traffic Police in its notification further said that in the road closures and alternate routes for motorists in Vikhroli was being issued to solve the regular traffic congested subway. The police said that barricading will be done for one-way traffic at the spot in order to decongest the traffic in the area.

The traffic police further in the notification said, hence all vehicular traffic from Pestam Sagar. Chembur as well as Pantnagar, Ghatkopar East area, Vallabha Baug Lane, Pushp Vihar Road, Kumar Ahuja Marg and Viraj Hotel, Nath Pai Lane to Chhedanagar Subway will be completely closed.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues preventive order for city, shares list of prohibitory acts

The traffic notification issued by Raju Bhujbal, DCP, Traffic Police, Mumbai further said, the following changes are being made to regulate the traffic.

Road Closure-

- The road towards Chhedanagar subway via Vidya Bhavan Junction- traffic coming from Pestam Sagar Road, Vallabh Bagh Lane, Pushpavihar Road, Kumar Ahuja Marg and Viraj Hotel, Nath Pai Lane) will be completely closed for traffic movements.

Alternate Route-

Traffic from Vidyabhavan Junction, Hotel Pushpavihar Junction and Vallabh Baug Lane to Chhedanagar Subway will take Shanti Path route- Sudha Park Road-Railway Quarters Road- Samata Colony Road-Railway Police Petrol Pump- Further to Thane will use Ghatkopar Bridge and Ramabai Nagar-Kamraj Nagar-Take a right turnunder Ghatkopar Bridge to reach Chheda Nagar Junction and proceed on Eastern Expressway.

"The above order will be in force till May 31, 2023," the notification said.