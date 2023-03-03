Mumbai Police issues preventive order for city, shares list of prohibitory acts and exemptions

In the order, the Mumbai Police said that the order prohibiting acts will come into effect from March 7 and will remain in place till April 5

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a preventive order for the city. The city police, in the order, said, considering the necessity for the preservation of public peace and public safety in certain acts were being prohibited.

The order said that the following acts throughout the Brihanmumbai area were being prohibited for the period from 07/03/2023 to 05/04/2023.

The police also shared the below list of acts being prohibited-

- The Carrying of arms, cudgels, swords, spears, bludgeons, unlicensed guns, knives, sticks or lathis or any other article which is capable of being used for causing physical harm (violence).

- The carrying of any corrosive substance or explosives,

- The carrying, collection and preparation of stones or other missiles or instruments or means of casting or impelling missiles,

- The exhibition of persons or corpses or figures or effigies thereof,

- The public utterance of cries, singing of songs, playing of music,

- Delivery of harangues, the use of gestures or mimetic representations, and the preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other object or thing which may in the opinion of any police officer posted in Mumbai city, offend against decency or morality or undermine the security of or tend to overthrow the state.

The order further said that if any person goes armed with any such article or carries any corrosive substance or explosive or missile in contravention of.such prohibition, he/she shall be liable to be disarmed or the corrosive substance or explosive or missile shall be liable to be seized from him/ her by any police officer, and the article, corrosive substance, explosive or missile so seized shall be forfeited to the state government.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive order."

In the order, the police also shared a list of exemptions. The order said that this order will not be applicable to any person being in service or employment of any government or government Undertaking required by his superiors or by the nature of his duties, to carry weapöns.

It said, the order will also not be applicable to Private Security Guards or Gurkhas or Chowkidars etc., employed on watch-n-ward duties carrying lathis admeasuring in length not exceeding 3½ feet.

The order further said, notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period mentioned, any investigation or legal proceedings may be instituted, continued or enforced.

- Any penalty, forfeiture or punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this order may be imposed, as if this order had not expired.