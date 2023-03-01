Mumbai Police nabs 97 people in 76 drugs cases in January

The Mumbai Police said that the drug cases were unearthed by the Mumbai Crime Branch and its Anti Narcotics Cell

Representational Pic

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it nabbed 97 people in 73 different cases of drugs in January.

The police said that the drug cases were unearthed by the Mumbai Crime Branch and its Anti Narcotics Cell, the cases came to light in the Mumbai Police jurisdiction in January 2023.

According to the police, the officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch also made huge seizures in the cases. Drugs including, cocaine, heroine, ganja, mephedrone and hashish were seized by the police officials.

The police said, in the month of january, the officials seized around 1.694 killos mephedrone also called as MD worth over Rs. 2.86 crore. The police also seized ganja weighing around 76.570 kilos worth over Rs. 24.82 lakhs.

The police said that 97 grams of hashish (charas) was also seized in January, its value in the market is over Rs. 97,000.

The police, in January also seized 3 grams of cocaine and 371 grams of heroine.The value of seized cocaine is Rs. 24,000 and the seized heroine values Rs. 1.45 crore, the police said.

The Mumbai Police has been extensively conducting drug seizures in the city and taking action against peddlers and drug dealers in the city.

Recently, The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police had last week arrested a couple with 125 grams of Mephedrone that valued at Rs 25 lakh from Mazgaon area, the police sources said.

They said that the officials of Anti-Narcotics Cell Worli unit first held the man and recovered 65 grams of the drug from him.

The police said that his questioning led to his wife's arrest and the officials also made a recovery of another 60 grams of Mephedrone. Both were placed under arrest under NDPS Act. In an another case, in the first week of February, based on a specific information, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had conducted a raid at Navanagar in Mazgaon area and seized the drugs, sources said.