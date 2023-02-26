Posing as sales tax officers, woman security guard, her aide con a man in south Mumbai of Rs 32L, arrested

An official said that the complainant told police that the money was given to him by his employer to deliver it to a businessman in south Mumbai. "On his complaint an FIR was registered at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station and a team was formed to investigate the case

Accused in police custody. Pic/Mumbai Police

Two private security guards, including a woman, have been arrested over the allegations of conning a man in south Mumbai of over Rs 32 lakhs by posing as Sales Tax officers.

The complainant, a 28-year-old man who works for an Angadia in Kalbadevi told officials of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station that while he was on his way to deliver Rs 32 lakh to a businessman, he was approached by two people, a woman and a man on a bike. "They introduced themselves as Sales Tax officers and took away the money," the complainant told police.

The duo even took away his mobile phone, the complainant said.

An official said that the complainant told police that the money was given to him by his employer to deliver it to a businessman in south Mumbai. "On his complaint an FIR was registered at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station and a team was formed to investigate the case."

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Man dies in police station, son alleges brutality

A team of police officials checked the CCTV footage of the entire area, police said, "after checking multiple CCTV camera footages, 'the suspects' were spotted in one of the cameras."

The police also found more technical clues and identified the suspects to be security guards working at Mangaldas Market.

The suspects were identified as Sanjaysingh Karcholi, 33, a native of Madhya Pradesh and Razia Shaikh, 36, a resident of Ghatkopar.

After being detained, the duo was interrogated, police said.

After establishing "sufficient evidence" against the accused, police arrested the duo and produced them before a court. The court has remanded them to police custody till March 1.

"The team of officials are now under process to make the recovery of the money and the mobile phone of the complainant that had been taken away by the accused. The entire case was solved by the police within seven hours of the crime," the official added.

Further investigations into the case is on.