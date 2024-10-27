Breaking News
Mumbai: Cleric held for molesting minor student

Updated on: 27 October,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

This sensitive matter came to light during a counselling session, said police. 

Mumbai: Cleric held for molesting minor student

Representation pic

Powai police arrested a cleric after a 17-year-old girl alleged that she was sexually harassed by him 10 years ago when she was about seven years old. 


This sensitive matter came to light during a counselling session, said police. The survivor revealed that the cleric, who taught her Arabic, would allegedly sexually harass her when she failed to complete tasks assigned to her, said cops. 


“If she didn’t complete her task, he would touch her inappropriately. She shared this with her counsellor and the school approached us to register an FIR,” said an officer. The police arrested the accused within four hours, booking him under the POCSO Act.


