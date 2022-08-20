Mumbai: Cocaine worth Rs 5 crore seized from woman passenger at airport

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 August,2022 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The woman had arrived in Mumbai on Friday from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight, the customs department said in a tweet

The Customs department in Mumbai recovered 500 grams of cocaine from a woman passenger, who arrived at the city international airport from Ethiopia. The drugs, according to the officials are worth Rs 5 crore. The woman has been arrested in the matter, officials said, as per the PTI.


The woman had arrived in Mumbai on Friday from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight, the customs department said in a tweet. The drug was found concealed in her purse, it mentioned in the tweet.

"The woman identified as Sierra Leonean was placed under arrest after the recovery of the drug," it said.

(with PTI inputs) 

 

