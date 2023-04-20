Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Complaint against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh his team members for assaulting event management agency owner

Mumbai: Complaint against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, his team members for 'assaulting' event management agency owner

Updated on: 20 April,2023 03:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

No FIR has been registered so far and the police are examining the allegations made in the complaint, he said

Mumbai: Complaint against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, his team members for 'assaulting' event management agency owner

File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Complaint against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, his team members for 'assaulting' event management agency owner
x
00:00

The Mumbai Police have received a complaint against singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and his team members for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the owner of an event management agency after a dispute over the cancellation of an event, an official said on Thursday.


No FIR has been registered so far and the police are examining the allegations made in the complaint, he said.



The written application, mentioning the name of the event management agency owner as the complainant, was submitted at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station on Wednesday by a person, the official said.


Also Read: FIR against actor Sahil Khan for threatening woman at Mumbai gym

The complainant alleged kidnap and assault by the singer and his team members, he said.

After receiving the application, the BKC police officials called the complainant, but he has not appeared before the police so far, he said.

The police are verifying the complaint and are yet to register an FIR in the case, the official said.

The rapper is known for songs such as "Brown Rang", "Desi Kalakaar", and "Lungi Dance".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news yo yo honey singh mumbai crime news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK