Mumbai cop locates missing 3-year-old girl in 26 minutes, reunites her with mother

Representational Pic

In a swift and commendable operation, a police official from Wadala police in Mumbai traced a missing 3-year-old girl in just 26 minutes after getting information about the missing child. The girl was traced and later reunited with her mother by the Wadala police, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 2, when the girl's aunt reported her disappearance to the Wadala Police Station. She told the police that the girl had suddenly gone missing while she was with her.

Upon receiving the complaint, Inspector Aditya Sashte of the Wadala police, immediately mobilized all available resources to search the missing child. All the beat marshalls of the police in the jurisdiction of the Wadala police and mobile vehicles were deployed to trace the missing child in Chindhi Gali area of Wadala east and the surrounding vicinity under the jurisdiction of the Wadala police station, the police said.

During the extensive search operation, police beat marshall Rajkiran Uttam Bilaskar, assigned to beat number 1, noticed the girl standing near Rehmania Masjid in Wadala. Acting promptly, the cop approached the child and took her into his custody, ensuring her safety, the police said.

The entire operation, from the time of reporting to the successful tracing of the missing girl child, took a mere 26 minutes—a testament to the efficiency and dedication of the Mumbai Police, an official said.

Senior police officials praised the prompt action of Aditya Sahste and the beat marshalls for their efforts in timely tracing the missing girl, the official said.

"Once the missing girl was safely in police custody, she was reunited with her mother, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police for their prompt action and successful resolution of the distressing situation," the official said.

Police's swift response and coordinated efforts were led by Senior Police Inspector Milind Jadhav, who commended the work of Sub-Inspectors of Police, Aditya Sahste, and Rajkiran Uttam Bilaskar. Their dedication and professionalism in locating the missing child exemplify the commitment of the Mumbai Police to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, the official said.