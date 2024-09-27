Mumbai cops nabbed for molesting teen on way to Goa

Two inebriated constables from Vasai and four friends dragged college student into car in Devgad

The two police officers, who were thrashed by passers-by in Devgad

Two police constables from the Vasai Traffic Division were suspended after they were caught red-handed molesting an 18-year-old woman along with four friends in Devgad in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. Police said both constables, who were travelling to Goa for a vacation with their friends, were drunk at the time.

The constables, Hariram Maruti Gite, 35, and Pravin Vilas Ranade, 34, both residents of Vasai and originally from Nanded, dragged the woman into a car and molested her in Devgad. The other accused are Madhav Kendre, 33, Satva Kendre, 32, Shyam Gite, 35, and Shankar Gite, 34, all from Shelali village in Kandar, Nanded.

According to police, the incident occurred on September 24 at 5.30 pm while the constables were on their way to Goa in a seven-seater car. A police officer said, “All the men were drunk when they stopped their vehicle near a college. They followed an 18-year-old woman who was returning home from college, stopped the car in front of her, and told her to get in, claiming they would take her to Vasai near Mumbai.”

The teenager shouted for help, and local residents gathered at the scene, stopping the car and rescuing the woman. The locals then attacked the group and handed them over to the Devgad police. A police officer said, “Both constables were suspended by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police after the incident. The Devgad police are investigating the matter.”