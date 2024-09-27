Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai cops nabbed for molesting teen on way to Goa

Mumbai cops nabbed for molesting teen on way to Goa

Updated on: 28 September,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Two inebriated constables from Vasai and four friends dragged college student into car in Devgad

Mumbai cops nabbed for molesting teen on way to Goa

The two police officers, who were thrashed by passers-by in Devgad

Listen to this article
Mumbai cops nabbed for molesting teen on way to Goa
x
00:00

Two police constables from the Vasai Traffic Division were suspended after they were caught red-handed molesting an 18-year-old woman along with four friends in Devgad in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. Police said both constables, who were travelling to Goa for a vacation with their friends, were drunk at the time.


The constables, Hariram Maruti Gite, 35, and Pravin Vilas Ranade, 34, both residents of Vasai and originally from Nanded, dragged the woman into a car and molested her in Devgad. The other accused are Madhav Kendre, 33, Satva Kendre, 32, Shyam Gite, 35, and Shankar Gite, 34, all from Shelali village in Kandar, Nanded.


According to police, the incident occurred on September 24 at 5.30 pm while the constables were on their way to Goa in a seven-seater car. A police officer said, “All the men were drunk when they stopped their vehicle near a college. They followed an 18-year-old woman who was returning home from college, stopped the car in front of her, and told her to get in, claiming they would take her to Vasai near Mumbai.”


The teenager shouted for help, and local residents gathered at the scene, stopping the car and rescuing the woman. The locals then attacked the group and handed them over to the Devgad police. A police officer said, “Both constables were suspended by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police after the incident. The Devgad police are investigating the matter.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vasai mumbai police mumbai crime branch sindhudurg sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK