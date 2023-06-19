Mumbai: Cops to provide security to Adipurush dialogue-writer Manoj Shukla after he cites threat to life

Manoj Shukla Muntashir had on Sunday said that the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues"

The Mumbai Police has decided to provide security to Manoj Shukla Muntashir, the dialogue writer of the film "Adipurush" after he cited a threat to his life, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

"We have received an application from Manoj Shukla and we are considering providing him security following a threat to his life," the official said, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is investigating the threat angle, he said.

Adipurush, the multilingual film, which hit the screens on June 16, has been heavily criticised over its colloquial dialogues and portrayal of the characters of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman among others.

Manoj Shukla Muntashir had on Sunday said that the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues".

Meanwhile, a group of people Monday disrupted a show of 'Adipurush' in a mall in Nalasopara, Maharashtra's Palghar district claiming it had hurt the sentiments of Hindus by taking objectionable creative liberties with the epic Ramayana and its characters, PTI reported.

The protesters claimed they belong to a group called 'Rashtra Pratham', a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said, adding personnel was deployed at the Capital Mall site but no case had been registered as yet.

The protesters shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and asked people to boycott the film, he said.

Incidentally, a couple of days ago, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti had issued a statement seeking action against "objectionable imaginative scenes" in the Om Raut-directed film.

A film on Lord Ram, who is revered by millions, must be made after reading and understanding the scriptures rather than through imagination in the name of creative freedom, the HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde had said.

On Monday, T-Series, the producer of the film, informed through a tweet that the film had grossed Rs 340 crore at the box office on the opening weekend.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on June 16, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

(with PTI inputs)