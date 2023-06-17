Breaking News
Mumbai: Cough syrup worth Rs 35 lakh seized by Mumbai Police; two held

Updated on: 17 June,2023 05:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police has busted an interstate drug smuggling racket and seized cough syrup worth around Rs 35 lakh

Representative image/iStock

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police has busted an interstate drug smuggling racket and seized cough syrup worth around Rs 35 lakh.


The Police arrested two persons, the official said on Saturday. Both men, aged 38 years and 44 years, have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.


Cough syrups with an ingredient of codeine phosphate have an intoxicating effect on nerves and they are widely abused due to easy availability at chemist shops.


"Two people were nabbed at Sion on Wednesday and recovered four boxes of codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 2.85 lakh from them," the police official said.

"Investigation showed that one of them, a resident of Pali in Rajasthan, had brought 40 more cartons of the cough syrup from his state on his cancelled medical licence and stocked the consignment in a godown at Bhiwandi in the neighbouring Thane district," the police official added.

The police then raided the Bhiwandi godown and seized the cough syrup worth Rs 31.65 lakh, taking the total value of the seizure to Rs 34.5 lakh.

(with inputs from PTI)

