Mumbai court allows Rhea Chakraborty to travel abroad for IIFA Awards

Updated on: 02 June,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The court ordered to hand over Chakraborty's passport to her and permitted her to travel to Abu Dhabi from June 2 to 5

Rhea Chakraborty. Pic/Yogen Shah


Mumbai session court on Wednesday permitted Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to travel to Abu Dhabi for four days to attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

The court ordered to hand over Chakraborty's passport to her and permitted her to travel to Abu Dhabi from June 2 to 5.




Riya's lawyer had appealed to the court that the actor has to go to Abu Dhabi from June 2 to June 8 for the IIFA Award, for which she should be given her passport.


