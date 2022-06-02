Mumbai court allows Rhea Chakraborty to travel abroad for IIFA Awards

The court ordered to hand over Chakraborty's passport to her and permitted her to travel to Abu Dhabi from June 2 to 5

Rhea Chakraborty. Pic/Yogen Shah

Mumbai session court on Wednesday permitted Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to travel to Abu Dhabi for four days to attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Riya's lawyer had appealed to the court that the actor has to go to Abu Dhabi from June 2 to June 8 for the IIFA Award, for which she should be given her passport.

