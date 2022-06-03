Mumbai court awards death penalty to 33-year-old man for rape and murder of minor in Juhu

In April 2019, the body of a nine-year-old girl was found in a septic tank hours after she had gone missing from near her house in suburban Juhu

Representative image. Pic/iStock

A day after 45-year-old accused, Mohan Kathwaru Chauhan was awarded the death penalty in connection with the Sakinaka rape-murder case, A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Friday pronounced a death penalty to the accused Vadivel aka Gundappa Chinna Tambi Devendra (33) in connection with the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in April 2019 in Juhu area of Mumbai.

Speaking to mid-day.com, the investigation officer of the case, Inspector Ashok Sawant now retired, recalled, "We worked under high pressure on this case, there were regular protests by thousands of people at Juhu police station until the case was solved. It is a welcome judgement."

Sawant added, "Initially the minor girl (victim) had gone missing and the police had registered a kidnapping case. While investigating the matter, my team came across two-three witnesses who had seen Devendra walking with the girl who had gone to bring tea for her mother on April 4, 2019. Two days later, on April 6, we arrested Devendra who confessed to the crime and even showed us the crime scene and the septic tank where the victim's body was dumped."

